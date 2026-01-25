Previous
Snowy Roof by spanishliz
Photo 1282

Snowy Roof

This is my view from my front room. My neighbour's roof does a good job of encouraging the snow to slide off before it builds up too much.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
