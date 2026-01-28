Previous
If Winter Comes by spanishliz
Photo 1285

If Winter Comes

Fingers crossed that the groundhog doesn't see his shadow on Monday!
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
352% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Yikes, that's a lot of snow! Too much! ;)
January 28th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
“Percy Bysshe“ are fabulous first names. Lovely composed image and poetry quote
January 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
A lovely quote and capture.
January 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact