Previous
Photo 1291
And It Is Snowing Again!
Really, I don't mind a bit of snow, but this is getting silly!
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
2
0
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
quotation
,
collageable
,
wsl-50
Mags
ace
LOL! I get it!
February 3rd, 2026
Wendy
ace
Oh, I love this - but you probably hate it.
Our weather has been great - we are at +14 with no snow.
Though we could use some of your snow as it might be a very dry summer again.
February 3rd, 2026
