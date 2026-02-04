Sign up
Photo 1292
Lots of Snow in the Country, Too
I went for lunch with a friend today, and we drove to a place we like outside town. The sun shone so it was a pretty drive, but it is still really cold.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7784
photos
54
followers
77
following
353% complete
View this month »
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
Latest from all albums
1290
1606
2803
1291
1607
2804
2805
1292
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th February 2026 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
sunshine
,
fields
