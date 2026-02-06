Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1294
He Sees the Peanuts
He was a bit skittish, either because of me or the pigeons, but he did get a peanut!
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7791
photos
55
followers
77
following
354% complete
View this month »
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
Latest from all albums
1608
1292
1293
2806
1609
2807
1294
1610
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th February 2026 9:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
winter
,
peanut
,
seeds
Mags
ace
Aww! I hope he ate his fill. =)
February 6th, 2026
Liz Milne
ace
@marlboromaam
Me too! The squirrels seem to like the seeds I am putting out at the moment, too, but the pigeons often get there first.
February 6th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
So cute
February 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close