He Sees the Peanuts by spanishliz
Photo 1294

He Sees the Peanuts

He was a bit skittish, either because of me or the pigeons, but he did get a peanut!
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
Aww! I hope he ate his fill. =)
February 6th, 2026  
Liz Milne ace
@marlboromaam Me too! The squirrels seem to like the seeds I am putting out at the moment, too, but the pigeons often get there first.
February 6th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
So cute
February 6th, 2026  
