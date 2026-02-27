Sign up
Photo 1314
Liking the Seeds Today
The squirrels do like the seeds too, but often the birds keep them away from them.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2
1
iPhone Fun
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
27th February 2026 9:43am
squirrel
seeds
yew
Mags
You keep your pets well fed. =)
February 27th, 2026
