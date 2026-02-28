Previous
Framed! by spanishliz
I thought I'd have a go at framing Garfield for my get pushed challenge from April @aecasey. Not sure it works, but 'tis just a bit of fun.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Liz Milne

Here's another one, April @aecasey though I like my first effort more.
February 28th, 2026  
Ha ha! Thanks for the chuckle, Liz. =)
February 28th, 2026  
It works ... made me giggle.
March 1st, 2026  
