Photo 1316
Lots of Paw Prints
My path this morning, covered in little paw prints!
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st March 2026 10:23am
Tags
snow
,
tracks
,
winter
,
paw prints
