Photo 1328
Fruit and Veg
Here's another "inspired by Jenny van Sommers" effort for my get pushed challenge from Delwyn
@dkbarnett
.
Inspiration is here:
https://jennyvansommers.com/
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
fruit
,
vegetable
,
still life
,
get-pushed-710
,
jenny van sommers
Liz Milne
ace
Here's another, Delwyn
@dkbarnett
This was more of a setup than the other :)
March 13th, 2026
This was more of a setup than the other :)