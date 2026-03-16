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Previous
Photo 1331
It's Gone Again!
I think it must have rained overnight and washed away the snow!
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th March 2026 8:21am
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winter
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spring
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yard
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