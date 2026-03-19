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Previous
Photo 1334
Outside My Window
It is snowing again! I'd say "Bah! Humbug!" but I said that weeks ago.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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iPhone Fun
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th March 2026 8:14am
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snow
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garden shed
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