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Previous
Photo 1335
My Sister's Thumb
I've always been fascinated by how far back my sister's thumb bends. She was good enough to pose for me for the current People (hands) challenge.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th March 2026 2:59pm
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