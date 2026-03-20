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My Sister's Thumb by spanishliz
Photo 1335

My Sister's Thumb

I've always been fascinated by how far back my sister's thumb bends. She was good enough to pose for me for the current People (hands) challenge.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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