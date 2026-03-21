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Cheeky and Clever by spanishliz
Photo 1336

Cheeky and Clever

I watched this fellow actually lift that orange handle, to get at a peanut that had slipped under it.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
Aww! He's hungry. =)
March 22nd, 2026  
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