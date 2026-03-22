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Previous
Photo 1337
My Peanuts!
You can just see the pigeon’s wing as it flies away from the hungry squirrel.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7930
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd March 2026 3:57pm
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squirrel
,
peanuts
,
pigeon
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yes I see you
March 23rd, 2026
Mags
ace
LOL! You're going to have to put out more, Liz. =)
March 23rd, 2026
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