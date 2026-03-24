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Photo 1339
Rooftop Dining
I believe he's taken his peanut to the roof to enjoy.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th March 2026 9:00am
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squirrel
,
sky
,
blue
,
roof
,
peanut
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