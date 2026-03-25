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Purple in Nature by spanishliz
Photo 1340

Purple in Nature

When I picked the tags "purple" and "nature" for the current challenge I thought I'd have to wait for some spring flowers to bloom. I forgot about the iridescent purple and green feathers on the pigeons' necks!
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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