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Outside My Window by spanishliz
Photo 1341

Outside My Window

His lady friend was there too, but she flew away before I got my phone out.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
March 26th, 2026  
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