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Previous
Photo 1341
Outside My Window
His lady friend was there too, but she flew away before I got my phone out.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th March 2026 8:31am
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window
,
bird
,
spring
,
cardinal
,
rose of sharon
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
March 26th, 2026
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