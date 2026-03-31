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Previous
Photo 1346
Raindrop on Lilac Bud
Delwyn
@dkbarnett
has asked me to do water drops for get pushed this week. The weather has cooperated by sending some rain! I concede that the bud is the star here, but you can see a wee drop of water on it (can't you?)
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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iPhone Fun
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st March 2026 7:49am
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spring
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bud
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raindrop
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water drop
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lilac
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get-pushed-713
Liz Milne
ace
There's only a tiny water drop here, Delwyn
@dkbarnett
so I'll try for some more as the week goes on.
March 31st, 2026
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