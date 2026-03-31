Previous
Raindrop on Lilac Bud by spanishliz
Photo 1346

Raindrop on Lilac Bud

Delwyn @dkbarnett has asked me to do water drops for get pushed this week. The weather has cooperated by sending some rain! I concede that the bud is the star here, but you can see a wee drop of water on it (can't you?)
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
368% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
There's only a tiny water drop here, Delwyn @dkbarnett so I'll try for some more as the week goes on.
March 31st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact