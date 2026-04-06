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Previous
Photo 1351
Soft Focus Angus
For get pushed this week northy
@northy
has asked me to use some DIY filters. This was taken using a blue plastic bag, of the type newspapers are wrapped for home delivery, slipped right over my iPhone.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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4
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iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th April 2026 6:21pm
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angus
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soft focus
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plastic bag
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diy-filter
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get-pushed-714
Liz Milne
ace
Here's my first attempt northy!
@northy
April 6th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Nicely presented
April 6th, 2026
Mags
ace
Aww! Looking sweet Angus!
April 6th, 2026
☠northy 🇨🇦
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Ooooh! Nice! That worked really well,,…. The soft focus gives a wonderful feel to this!
April 6th, 2026
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