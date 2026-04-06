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Soft Focus Angus by spanishliz
Photo 1351

Soft Focus Angus

For get pushed this week northy @northy has asked me to use some DIY filters. This was taken using a blue plastic bag, of the type newspapers are wrapped for home delivery, slipped right over my iPhone.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Liz Milne

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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Liz Milne ace
Here's my first attempt northy! @northy
April 6th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely presented
April 6th, 2026  
Mags ace
Aww! Looking sweet Angus!
April 6th, 2026  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
Ooooh! Nice! That worked really well,,…. The soft focus gives a wonderful feel to this!
April 6th, 2026  
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