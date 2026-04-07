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Previous
Photo 1352
Waiting for Peanuts
Squirrel silhouette against the snow
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th April 2026 10:45am
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snow
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squirrel
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silhouette
Mags
ace
One of your pets needs to be fed. =)
April 7th, 2026
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