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Photo 1356
Blue Jay
There were two of them after peanuts but never close enough together to get them both in frame.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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iPhone Fun
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th April 2026 5:35pm
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Christine Sztukowski
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Lovely capture
April 11th, 2026
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