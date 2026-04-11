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Blue Jay by spanishliz
Photo 1356

Blue Jay

There were two of them after peanuts but never close enough together to get them both in frame.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely capture
April 11th, 2026  
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