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Colourful Van by spanishliz
Photo 1360

Colourful Van

Spotted out the coffee shop window yesterday. It’s another photo for the April word ‘colourful’ for my get pushed challenge from Annie @annied.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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