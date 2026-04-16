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Foggy Morning by spanishliz
Photo 1361

Foggy Morning

Vision was significantly reduced!
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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John Falconer ace
Makes for a great image.
April 16th, 2026  
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