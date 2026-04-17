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Previous
Photo 1362
Enjoying Some Seeds
He was having a good go at the seeds today, before making off with a peanut.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th April 2026 9:27am
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squirrel
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seeds
,
peanuts
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