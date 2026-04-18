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She Took Taffy’s Chewy Toy by spanishliz
Photo 1363

She Took Taffy’s Chewy Toy

Olive and her dad stopped to see me but she was intent on keeping her hold on the chewy bone she picked up in Taffy’s yard. They are friends so no harm done.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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