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Previous
Photo 1364
Got a Peanut!
There were a couple of blue jays in the yew, making their creaky door sounds, before swooping in to get a peanut.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th April 2026 8:15am
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birds
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bird
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peanut
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seeds
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pigeon
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blue jay
Mags
ace
Your pets appreciate you! =)
April 19th, 2026
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