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Got a Peanut! by spanishliz
Photo 1364

Got a Peanut!

There were a couple of blue jays in the yew, making their creaky door sounds, before swooping in to get a peanut.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
Your pets appreciate you! =)
April 19th, 2026  
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