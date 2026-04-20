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Previous
Photo 1365
Mentos Ad?
I have been playing with my iphone trying to achieve bokeh to fulfill my get pushed challenge from April
@aecasey
. This hasn't quite worked here, but I liked it anyway, with the TV a bit blurry in the background.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th April 2026 5:14pm
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Liz Milne
ace
Here's an attempt at achieving bokeh with my phone April
@aecasey
. I usually think of bokeh of being more dappled light-wise, but one video I watched spoke simply of a blurred background, so maybe...?
April 20th, 2026
April
ace
You definitely got the softer background, which is considered a bokeh effect. I think if you were to try this with a dappled light background (like sunlight shining through trees or sunlight on crumpled tinfoil background with your subject a good distance in front) you might be able to achieve a dappled, soft bokeh background.
April 20th, 2026
Liz Milne
ace
@aecasey
Thanks, I hadn’t thought of using tin foil. Sunlight through the trees I have achieved before but I think with a camera not my phone. I will keep experimenting.
April 20th, 2026
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