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Buds and Bokeh by spanishliz
Photo 1366

Buds and Bokeh

Used the portrait setting here, and didn't even do any post processing as suggested in various videos. This is another attempt for my challenge from April @aecasey to get some nice bokeh using my iphone.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Liz Milne ace
I'm fairly happy with this one April @aecasey. What do you think?
April 21st, 2026  
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