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Previous
Photo 1366
Buds and Bokeh
Used the portrait setting here, and didn't even do any post processing as suggested in various videos. This is another attempt for my challenge from April
@aecasey
to get some nice bokeh using my iphone.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st April 2026 10:33am
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buds
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Liz Milne
ace
I'm fairly happy with this one April
@aecasey
. What do you think?
April 21st, 2026
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