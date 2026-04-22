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Pegasus Sighting by spanishliz
Photo 1367

Pegasus Sighting

I was sitting in a restaurant having lunch with my friend when I spotted this rather magnificent hood ornament.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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