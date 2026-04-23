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Previous
Photo 1368
One More Bokeh Photo
Just another buds and bokeh for my challenge from April
@aecasey
to do bokeh with my phone. This one is sooc on regular setting.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd April 2026 8:32am
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get-pushed-716
Liz Milne
ace
How’s this one April?
@aecasey
April 23rd, 2026
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