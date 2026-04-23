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One More Bokeh Photo by spanishliz
Photo 1368

One More Bokeh Photo

Just another buds and bokeh for my challenge from April @aecasey to do bokeh with my phone. This one is sooc on regular setting.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Liz Milne ace
How’s this one April? @aecasey
April 23rd, 2026  
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