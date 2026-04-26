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Previous
Photo 1371
Tablecloth Detail
Sometimes my mind wanders during after dinner chats…
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th April 2026 8:21pm
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