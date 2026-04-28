Previous
My Hand by spanishliz
Photo 1373

My Hand

For get pushed this week, Sid @sidpixel has asked me to do a close up of a hand or hands in action, to offset all the feet I've been posting this month! Here's mine, about to do a curl!
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
376% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
How's this Sid? @sidpixel
It's my right hand only, as my left is busy pressing the button!
April 28th, 2026  
Sid ace
A great image Liz @spanishliz., I wonder if we could take it a step further, can you set up the camera on a tripod (if you have one) and using a remote or the self-timer show both hands in action at one of your favourite hobbies or pastimes…?
April 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact