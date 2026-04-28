Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1373
My Hand
For get pushed this week, Sid
@sidpixel
has asked me to do a close up of a hand or hands in action, to offset all the feet I've been posting this month! Here's mine, about to do a curl!
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
8054
photos
54
followers
77
following
376% complete
View this month »
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
Latest from all albums
1371
1689
1690
1372
2887
1691
2888
1373
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Taken
28th April 2026 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
weight
,
curl
,
get-pushed-717
Liz Milne
ace
How's this Sid?
@sidpixel
It's my right hand only, as my left is busy pressing the button!
April 28th, 2026
Sid
ace
A great image Liz
@spanishliz
., I wonder if we could take it a step further, can you set up the camera on a tripod (if you have one) and using a remote or the self-timer show both hands in action at one of your favourite hobbies or pastimes…?
April 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
It's my right hand only, as my left is busy pressing the button!