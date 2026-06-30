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In the Yew Bush by spanishliz
Photo 1422

In the Yew Bush

Both were interested in the food I'd just put out.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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