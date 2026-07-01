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Previous
Photo 1423
Let the Spider Live!
I did, of course, after taking a few photos. Spidey scuttled away up the wall and out of sight.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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