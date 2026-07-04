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Cedar Buds? by spanishliz
Photo 1426

Cedar Buds?

They are definitely on my cedar but I'm not sure what you call them.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
They have such and interesting shape.
July 5th, 2026  
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