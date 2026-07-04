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Previous
Photo 1426
Cedar Buds?
They are definitely on my cedar but I'm not sure what you call them.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
iPhone Fun
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th July 2026 8:10pm
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nature
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cedar
Mags
ace
They have such and interesting shape.
July 5th, 2026
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