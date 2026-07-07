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Lily in the Sunlight by spanishliz
Photo 1427

Lily in the Sunlight

The evening sun was catching the orange lily.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
Very pretty!
July 8th, 2026  
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