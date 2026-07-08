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Previous
Photo 1428
Ready for the Lunch Hour Rush
Oddly enough, no rush materialised today, just a steady flow with several tables always free.
My friend and I often have lunch here, and it has been much busier on other Wednesdays. Not sure why it wasn't today.
Mary Siegle
@mcsiegle
challenged me to do a six word story photo for get pushed this week, with bonus points for follow up to the title.
Also using for the black and white candid people challenge. Converted from colour to black and white in iphone photos app.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
8th July 2026 12:49pm
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black and white
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candid
,
sixws-166
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peoplechallenge-48
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get-pushed-727
Liz Milne
ace
@mcsiegle
Does this work?
July 8th, 2026
Mary Siegle
ace
Absolutely works! Nice one. Extra points added and mission accomplished.
July 8th, 2026
Liz Milne
ace
@mcsiegle
Thanks Mary, this was a lot of fun for me.
July 8th, 2026
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