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Ready for the Lunch Hour Rush by spanishliz
Photo 1428

Ready for the Lunch Hour Rush

Oddly enough, no rush materialised today, just a steady flow with several tables always free.

My friend and I often have lunch here, and it has been much busier on other Wednesdays. Not sure why it wasn't today.

Mary Siegle @mcsiegle challenged me to do a six word story photo for get pushed this week, with bonus points for follow up to the title.

Also using for the black and white candid people challenge. Converted from colour to black and white in iphone photos app.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Liz Milne ace
@mcsiegle Does this work?
July 8th, 2026  
Mary Siegle ace
Absolutely works! Nice one. Extra points added and mission accomplished.
July 8th, 2026  
Liz Milne ace
@mcsiegle Thanks Mary, this was a lot of fun for me.
July 8th, 2026  
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