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Previous
Photo 1431
Chickadee Came to Visit
I hadn't seen any chickadees for awhile, but when I put out this seed bell a couple of them turned up and showed a lot of interest. (There was nothing left of it by this morning!)
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th July 2026 1:27pm
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bird
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bell
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seeds
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chickadee
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