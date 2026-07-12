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Previous
Photo 1432
Looking for an Evening Meal
Of course I gave them something!
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
Views
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2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th July 2026 6:56pm
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birds
,
shadow
,
pigeons
Christine Sztukowski
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Nicely captured
July 13th, 2026
Mags
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Of course! So sweet.
July 13th, 2026
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