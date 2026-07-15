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The Early Bird by spanishliz
Photo 1433

The Early Bird

Spotted this robin on an early (for me) morning walk this week, and thought of this old saying.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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