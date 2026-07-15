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Photo 1433
The Early Bird
Spotted this robin on an early (for me) morning walk this week, and thought of this old saying.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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