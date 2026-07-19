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Previous
Photo 1435
Contrast
On the left, the smoky sky this Wednesday morning. On the right, the same patch of sky this evening. Whew!
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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sky
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trees
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Mags
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Very nice comparison and captures.
July 20th, 2026
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