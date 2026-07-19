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Contrast by spanishliz
Photo 1435

Contrast

On the left, the smoky sky this Wednesday morning. On the right, the same patch of sky this evening. Whew!
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
Very nice comparison and captures.
July 20th, 2026  
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