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Previous
Photo 1438
Waiting Patiently
This dove was waiting until the larger pigeons had had their fill.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd July 2026 5:35pm
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bird
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dove
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mourning dove
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