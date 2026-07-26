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Previous
Photo 1442
Time to Eat
There were actually four of these pigeons looking for their afternoon meal today. (Yes, they got their food!)
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th July 2026 3:19pm
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bird
,
pigeon
Mags
ace
Delightful!
July 26th, 2026
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