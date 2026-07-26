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Time to Eat by spanishliz
Photo 1442

Time to Eat

There were actually four of these pigeons looking for their afternoon meal today. (Yes, they got their food!)
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
Delightful!
July 26th, 2026  
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