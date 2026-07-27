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High Contrast Hair by spanishliz
Photo 1443

High Contrast Hair

My get pushed challenge this week is high contrast black and white, and I was just playing around here using my phone. It's a selfie of sorts.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Liz Milne ace
Here's one to start with, @kali66 just for fun.
July 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
Nice one!
July 28th, 2026  
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