Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1444
Fence Pattern, in Summer
The pattern on the fence is caused by weathering, and summer rains have helped the greenery to grow.
For the tag challenge. My tags are fence, pattern and summer. Photo taken with NEW iphone.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
8319
photos
54
followers
77
following
395% complete
View this month »
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
1444
Latest from all albums
2977
1780
1781
2978
1443
2979
1782
1444
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone 17e
Taken
28th July 2026 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
pattern
,
summer
,
tc-10
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close