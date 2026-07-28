Previous
Fence Pattern, in Summer by spanishliz
Photo 1444

Fence Pattern, in Summer

The pattern on the fence is caused by weathering, and summer rains have helped the greenery to grow.

For the tag challenge. My tags are fence, pattern and summer. Photo taken with NEW iphone.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
395% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact