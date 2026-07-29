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Shiny Silver Shoes by spanishliz
Photo 1445

Shiny Silver Shoes

Met my friend Beatrice for coffee this afternoon, and she was wearing these nifty slippers.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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