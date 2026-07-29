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Photo 1445
Shiny Silver Shoes
Met my friend Beatrice for coffee this afternoon, and she was wearing these nifty slippers.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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iPhone Fun
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iPhone 17e
Taken
29th July 2026 2:32pm
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