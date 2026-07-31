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Previous
Photo 1447
High Key Monochrome Lily
I'm really enjoying my new phone! This is portrait mode, high key and black and white. It just happens to work for my current get pushed challenge from Kali!
@kali66
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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iPhone Fun
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iPhone 17e
Taken
31st July 2026 5:31pm
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portrait
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