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Lots of Blooms by spanishliz
Photo 1448

Lots of Blooms

The pinky/mauve rose of Sharon has lots of flowers.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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