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Previous
Photo 1448
Lots of Blooms
The pinky/mauve rose of Sharon has lots of flowers.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
iPhone Fun
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iPhone 17e
Taken
1st August 2026 10:28am
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garden
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rose of sharon
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