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Previous
Photo 1450
Clouds
It has been quite a pleasant day to walk to the store today, which I did to take advantage of "Seniors' Day".
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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iPhone Fun
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iPhone 17e
Taken
3rd August 2026 2:53pm
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