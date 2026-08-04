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Scooter Pals by spanishliz
Photo 1451

Scooter Pals

I heard a faint whirring sound, and voices chatting as I was walking this morning. These two, dressed identically, whizzed by me on their motorized scooters, still chatting away.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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